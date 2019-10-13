Home

Janet R. (Ranio) Fusco


1937 - 2019
Janet R. (Ranio) Fusco Obituary
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio - Janet R. Ranio Fusco, "a women after God's own heart," passed on Sept. 11, 2019, in Austintown.

She was born March 8, 1937, in Olean, N.Y.

Our mother cherished all of her family and lifelong friends. She was a devout Catholic, and loved singing in the choir, at St. John's Church. She loved taking walks down North Union Street; baking; and making her famous spaghetti sauce and meatballs. She welcomed anyone who stopped by her home for a Sunday meal.

We are all so blessed to have her as a special part of our lives. We will try and take comfort remembering her warm smile, her kind heart and beautiful soul. We will think of her as living in the heart of those she touched for "nothing loved is ever lost," and she was loved so very much!

Surviving are her husband; cherished by her five children, a daughter and four sons; 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and three great–great-granddaughters.

She was predeceased by her two beloved grandsons, Lucas M. and Louis A. Fusco.

Please offer prayers and mass in our mother's honor.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
