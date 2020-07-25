LONE OAK, Texas - Janet Ruth Dunshie Day, of Lone Oak, formerly of Olean, N.Y., died Thursday, July 16, 2020.



She was born April 20, 1932, in Olean. She was married May 10, 1948, to Keith Murray Day, who preceeded her in death July 16, 2019.



Surviving are three sons, Brenton (Marie) Day of Lone Oak, Bryan (Candice) Day of Grand Junction, Colo. and Bryce (Cindy) Day of Lakeside, Texas. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date.



A memorial fund is set up in memory of Janet and Keith Day at Community Seeds, P.O. Box 335, Point, TX 75452.

