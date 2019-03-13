BRADFORD, Pa. - Janice F. Zeigler, 75, passed away Monday (March 11, 2019) at her residence, following an extended illness.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at the Derrick City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, and again from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday (March 14, 2019). The Rev. Lynn Gatz, Pastor, will be officiating, and burial will follow in the St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bradford.
The family would like that memorials be made to the .
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019