FILLMORE - Janice Gillette Armison, of 11576 Armison Road, went home to her eternal reward, following a long illness Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) in Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1930, in Dansville, a daughter of the late Earl and Maude Hulin Ames. She married John "Russ" Gillette, who predeceased her. Later she married Howard "Max" Armison, who survives.
Janice was a member of the Fillmore Wesleyan Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are three daughters, Karen (Wil) Beers of Cottondale, Ala., Wanda Bascom of Clearwater, Fla., Stacy Gillette of St. Petersburg, Fla.; three sons, Donald (Angela) Gillette of Lockport, John (Diane) Gillette of Moores, Tracy (Colleen) Gillette of Appolo Beach, Fla.; 27 grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Donald) Kenyon of Edgewater Park, N.J.; two step-daughters, Diane (Paul) Kronmeyer of Mount Airy, Md. and Sherri (James) McLaughlin of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her first husband and her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Genevieve Harter and Bernice Kriely; five brothers, Edgar, Darwin, David, Lyman and Richard; and an adopted daughter, Betty Gissander.
Family and friends may gather from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at the Fillmore Wesleyan Church, 22 E. Main St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Rev. Wil Beers, Rev John Gillette and Rev. Rob Engler, will co-officiate. Burial will be in Venice Memorial Gardens, Venice, Fla., at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired may be made to the of WNY, c/o Allegany County Division, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221 or Global Partners of the Wesleyan Church, PO Box 50434, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 21, 2019