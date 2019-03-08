Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice J. Rickey. View Sign

ALLEGANY - Janice J. Rickey, of 93 N. Second St., entered into the arms of the Lord, on Wednesday (March 6, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.



Born Jan. 31, 1938, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Elmer and Pauline Reynolds Aiken. On Nov. 26, 1959, in Wellsville, she married Arnold J. "Rick" Rickey, who predeceased her, May 17, 1997.



Jan was a 1955 graduate of Wellsville Central School, and later received her LPN degree at the WCA Hospital School of Nursing, in Jamestown.



She was first employed at the former Mountain Clinic, and then for the former Valley View Manor, both in Olean. She had most recently been employed at the Allegany Nursing Home, prior to her retirement.



She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church, and was active with the Sixty-Plus and Red Hat Society, in Allegany. She enjoyed her home, where she loved to garden, and she enjoyed the company of her cat, "Buddy." She also was an avid reader.



Surviving are a son, David Rickey of Allegany; two daughters, Julie (John)



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Philip Aiken; and a sister, Karen Nye.



Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday (March 11, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) in the funeral home. Pastor Ron Isaman, retired Methodist minister, will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Allegany Rescue and EMS, PO Box 217, Allegany, NY 14706.



