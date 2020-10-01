HAMBURG - Janiece A. Burdick Hurlburt, of Hamburg, formerly of Hinsdale, entered into eternal rest Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) with her loving family by her side.
Born March 16, 1933, in Lyons, she was the daughter of Raymond and Blanche Burdick. On March 27, 1954, at the Portville Methodist Church, she married Max E. Hurlburt, who predeceased her Nov. 25, 2019.
She was an insurance manager at American Olean Tile for over 25 years before retiring, and also worked for Vander Horst Corp. prior to that.
Janiece was a long-standing member of Olean Christ United Methodist Church and was a member of their choir for over 25 years.
She loved baking and cooking and being a mother of three.
Surviving are her three children, Robin (Ann) Hurlburt of Hinsdale, Russell (John Percy) Hurlburt of Hamburg and Rebecca Gilfert of Olean; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Angie) Hurlburt of Hamburg, Emily (Eric) Snavely of Spring, Texas and Justin Gilfert of Pulaski, Tenn.; and three great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Otis Hurlburt and Owen Snavely. She was also survived by sister, Arline Collins; a brother, Keith (Bonnie) Burdick; and by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Edmund Burdick; and sister, Betty Lou Fehr.
Jan made the decision to donate her body to the UB Medical Research Institute for ongoing studies of the human body.
In light of COVID-19, a private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.