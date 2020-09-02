1/1
Janine Christine "Nena" Meyer
OLEAN - Janine "Nena" Christine Meyer, of North 13th Street, formerly of Franklinville and Florida, died Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Feb. 6, 1955, in Olean, she was the daughter of Joseph and Marian Harvey Meyer.

Janine attended Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville and Ellicottville BOCES.

After moving with her parents to Tarpon Springs, Fla., in 1978, she was employed at the U. Park Rehabilitation Center and competed in the Special Olympics. Returning home in 1987, she was currently working at the Allegany Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. Meyer was a regular member of St. Philomena's R.C. Church in Franklinville and occasionally attended St. Mary's R.C. Church in Olean.

Nena's hobbies included coloring, making crafts (such as pot holders and jewelry) and shopping. She enjoyed collecting stuffed animals and watching Little House on the Prairie. Nena had quite a sense of humor and had a laugh that was contagious to others. She especially adored and valued time spent with her family.

Surviving are three brothers, Joseph (Theresa) Meyer of Chesterfield, Va., John (Kathy) Meyer of New Albany, Ind. and James (Wendy) Meyer of Souderton, Pa.; two sisters, Julie Ward of Franklinville and Jeanette Meyer of New Orleans, La.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Catholic memorial mass will be held at a future date in St. Philomena's R.C. Church, to be followed by a burial in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Philomena's R.C. Church or the Allegany Rehabilitation Center.

Online condolences can be sent to www.babitteastonfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
