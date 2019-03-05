Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jared S. Coleman. View Sign

WELLSVILLE - Jared S. Coleman, 30, of 381 S. Main St., lost his battle with addiction, Friday (March 1, 2019).



He was born Sept. 23, 1988, in Coudersport, Pa., the son of Leo E. and Joan M. Harrison Coleman.



Jared was raised in Whitesville, and was a 2006 graduate of Whitesville High School. He was a graduate of the Alfred State College-School of Applied Technology, with a degree in computer-aided design.



He was employed at Whitesville Central School.



He was a kind and caring person, who loved his family, and adored his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed sports, and was an avid Miami Dolphins and Chicago Cubs fan.



He is survived by his mother, Joan (Cleon Densmore) Coleman of Wellsville; his father, Leo (Lisa) Coleman of Whitesville; two brothers, Jason (Brandi) Coleman of Wellsville and Justin (Alicia) Coleman of Whitesville; three stepbrothers, Scott (Jessica) Buchholz of Whitesville, David Melissa Buchholz of Buffalo and Naylor Densmore of Delaware; paternal grandparents, Leo and Jean Coleman of Rexville; maternal grandfather, Stewart (Eleanor) Harrison of Leesburg, Fla.; four beloved nieces and nephews, Lucas, Allison, Lorelai and Rhett Coleman; several aunts and uncles; and a special close friend, Jo'elle Cooper of Salamanca.



He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Arlene Harrison.



Friends are invited to a service on memories and reception beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday (March 9, 2019) at the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department.



Please consider memorial donations to the Hornell Humane Society.



