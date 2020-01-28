|
HINSDALE - Jason Kenneth Oakley, 42, of Sherlock Hollow Road, passed away Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at University of Wisconsin Medical Center, in Madison, Wis. after a long illness.
Born July 1, 1977, in Bossier City, La., he was the son of Kenneth and Carol Oakley, currently of Batavia and Jan Brewington, currently of Seffner, Fla. On Aug. 2, 2014, in Hinsdale, he married Michelle "Shellie" McAllister, who survives.
Jason was a 1995 graduate of Hinsdale Central School. In 1999, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of staff sergeant, serving with the 3rd Infantry Division, 7th Calvary Squadron as a calvary scout. He fought the war on terrorism with tours in Iraq, Kuwait and Bosnia.
After his return home, he served two terms as commander of the Hinsdale American Legion, and later as the commander of the Cattaraugus County American Legion. Jason most enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his kids, and in helping other veterans and those in his community.
Surviving in addition to his wife Michelle, and his parents, are five children, Kaili Morris of Buffalo, Haeven Clark, Rylie Manring, Warren Oakley and Nora Oakley, all of Olean; a sister, Andrea (Adam Rose) Oakley of Olean; a nephew, Dylan Oakley; a niece, Alexus Fisk; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by a son, Kristian Oakley; a stepfather, Robert Brewington; paternal grandparents, James W. and Sibyl Oakley; and his maternal grandparents, Everett and June Edgar.
The family will be present to receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Dr. S. Bruce Levine, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Olean, will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the Hinsdale American Legion Post 250, 3727 Route 16, Hinsdale, NY 14743.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 28, 2020