Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jason M. Tucker


1982 - 2019
Jason M. Tucker Obituary
ALLEGANY - Jason M. Tucker, 37, of 2571 N. Nine Mile Road, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at his home.

Born April 21, 1982, in Olean, he was the son of Michael A. and Susan K. Tucker.

Jason was a 2000 graduate of Olean High School and later attended Jamestown Community College.

He was devoted to working as a manager of his longtime family-owned business in Olean.

He was a great lover of the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, snowboarding and animals as pets and in nature. He also loved music, especially playing the guitar. For many years he has enjoyed sharing life with his longtime companion and fiancé, Ariale Miller of Allegany.

Surviving are his parents, Michael and Susan Tucker of Olean; one brother, Christopher Tucker of Ellicottville; one sister, Nicole (Andrew) Lund of Olean; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his fiancé, Ariale and her family.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Patricia Carapellatti; and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Jeanine Tucker.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean, followed by a private service.

Flowers may be sent to Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, P.O. Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
