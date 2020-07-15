1/1
Jason R. Hostuttler
1976 - 2020
BUFFALO - Jason R. Hostuttler, 44, of Buffalo, died unexpectedly at home Sunday (July 12, 2020).

Born Jan. 28, 1976, in Olean, he was the son of George and Cathy Swenskie Hostuttler of Bucktooth Run, Little Valley.

He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1994, and earned his associate's degree from Jamestown Community College and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Jason had been employed at the M&T Bank in Buffalo for over 20 years, and was currently a senior business, analytics and reporting analyst. He was a freelance DJ and hosted a one-hour radio show on 91.3 SUNY Buffalo State College Radio. He later started his own station, rebelradio716.com. He had previously worked for AD Bedell Company and Redeye Gas Station, Salamanca.

He enjoyed spending time with family, the outdoors, biking and kayaking. He loved art, music and being with his rescue dogs, Mack and Domino. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.

Surviving, besides his parents, are three brothers, Joshua Hostuttler of Buffalo, Justin (Audrah John) Hostuttler of Salamanca and Matthew (Jackie) Roblee of Liberty Hill, Texas; his fiancé, Melissa Block of Salamanca; maternal grandfather, Fred Steiner of Salamanca; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, James "Ed" and Marie Hostuttler; and maternal grandmother, Marjorie Steiner.

There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
