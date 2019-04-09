Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay M. Segall. View Sign

MARIETTA, Ohio - Jay M. Segall, 86, of Marietta, passed away peacefully Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1932, his family moved to Olean, N.Y. the same year, where they owned several women's specialty stores.



Growing up in Olean, he graduated from Olean High School in 1950. That fall he entered Syracuse University, where he was a member of the varsity track team. He graduated Syracuse in 1954.



After college, Jay entered the Air Force during the end of the



Returning to civilian life, in 1956, he became president of Segall's Inc. Active in city affairs, he served as chairman of the Olean Urban Renewal Committee.



In March of 1960, Jay met Judy Adkins, of Williamstown, W. Va., during a business trip to New York. Married in August of 1960, they lived in Olean until 1980, raising two wonderful children, Jeffery and Suzanne.



In 1980, Jay and Judy relocated to Westfield, N.J., where he became the East Coast representative for Les Bernard, a high-end costume jewelry firm, and traveled from Maine to Maryland, including Pennsylvania and New York state. The last 5 years of his career, he was the New Jersey sales representative for Anthony Sylvan Pools, building in-ground swimming pools for clients. Jay retired in 2003, moving to Marietta, Ohio, with his wife, Judy.



Jay was a member of B'nai Israel Synagogue, Olean; Temple Emanu-El, Westfield; and B'nai Israel, Parkersburg, W. Va. He belonged to the Bartlett Country Club, Olean; the Westfield Tennis Club; and Plainfield Tennis Club.



Aside from his business and civic duties, he was an avid golfer; racquetball player; skier; and tennis player. His interests included the theater; art; travel; jazz; New York City; the Hamptons; New England; the beach; movies; talking politics; sports; enjoying a good cup of coffee; and always, his family.



Jay M. Segall is survived by his wife, Judith Adkins Segall; his children, Jeffery (Eva Fontheim) and Suzanne Segall Taylor; his niece, Judy Skolnick and her husband, Josh and their two children, Rebecca and Alex; his brother-in-law, Stephen L. Adkins and his sister-in-law, Susie Stephan Adkins and their three children and grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Segall; mother, Ruth Resnicoff Segall; his sister, Nancy Levine; his brother-in-law, Dr. Seymour Levine; his father-in-law, Ernest Adkins; and mother-in-law, Roberta Archer Adkins.



A celebration of Jay's life will be held for friends and family beginning at 11 a.m. April 27, 2019, at Marietta College, Andrews Hall Great Room, 215 Fifth St., Marietta, Ohio, with a brunch to follow.



Korean War . A first lieutenant, he was adjutant for the 335th Fighter Squadron, stationed on the island of Hokkaido, Japan. During this time he played football for the Air Force Asian League.

