ULYSSES, Pa. - Jean A. Newbury, 97, of Ulysses, died Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born June 22, 1922, in Bingham Center, she was the daughter of Claude C. and Mary M. Bunnell Young. On May 1, 1944, in Ulysses, she married William B. Newbury, who predeceased her in 2001.
Mrs. Newbury and her husband owned and operated Bill's Grocery, in Ulysses, from 1950–1984. She was employed by Galeton Production, for over 10 years, and was an accomplished seamstress.
Jean was a life member of the Tri-Town Volunteer Firemen's Auxiliary.
Surviving are a daughter, Ruth Darrington of Ulysses; two granddaughters, Tobi Renee Darrington and Courtney Darrington; three great-grandchildren, Danielle Stiles, Lexi McGill and Laci Berkofsky; a great-great-grandson, Jace Ryan Koslawy; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Edward B. "Ted" Darrington; a grandson, John William Darrington; two brothers, Joseph Young and Selden J. Young; and four sisters, Claudia Byerly, Ella Johnson, Marion Empson and Marie Kinter.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019) at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019). The Rev. Donald N. Miller, and the Rev. Paul G. Caram, will co-officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, PO Box 156, Ulysses, PA 16948 or Ulysses Library, PO Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948.
Online condolences may be expressed at olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 30, 2019