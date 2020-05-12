PORTVILLE - Jean C. Washburn, formerly of Portville, passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) at Cuba Skilled Nursing Facility, where she had been residing.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., and will appear with her complete obituary.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 12, 2020.