PORTVILLE - Jean C. Washburn, formerly of Portville, passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) at the Cuba Skilled Nursing Facility, where she had been residing.
Born July 6, 1933, in Bradford, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James and Alice Johnson Dorsey. On Oct. 10, 1989, she married Thomas C. "Tom" Washburn, who predeceased her May 26, 2008.
Jean was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1951. She lived in Washington, D.C., from 1957 to 1968 and returned to Olean in 1968.
She worked at the former L'Alcove Castle Restaurant for several years and was a member of the Knapp Creek United Methodist Church.
Jean enjoyed playing bingo and working on crafts.
She is survived by her eight children, Valerie (Chris) Florack of The Woodlands, Texas, Lisa (David) Crean of Birmingham, Ala., Jody (James) Persichini of Limestone, Sheri (Norman) Stanton of Olean, Sharon (Kim) Russell Kohert of Hinsdale, Gina (William) Cousins of Hinsdale, Lynn (James) Crawford of Hinsdale and James C. (Mary Jo LaBella, deceased) Russell of Olean; one sister, Kay Palmer of Knapp Creek; two nieces, Susan (John) Clark and Carole Jo (Jose`) Sanchez; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by one brother, James Dorsey Jr.
Private funeral services will be held at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Rev. Jerry Piper, pastor of the Knapp Creek United Methodist Church, will officiate. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6215 Sheridan Drive Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14221; or to the Knapp Creek Fire Department, 253 NY-16, Knapp Creek, NY 14760.
Published in Olean Times Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.