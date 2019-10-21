|
RICHBURG - Jean M. Howard, 87, a lifelong resident of Richburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville, with her loving family by her side, after a long illness.
Funeral arrangements, entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa., are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 21, 2019