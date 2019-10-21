Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Howard Obituary
RICHBURG - Jean M. Howard, 87, a lifelong resident of Richburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville, with her loving family by her side, after a long illness.

Funeral arrangements, entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa., are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now