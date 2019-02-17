Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean M. Smith. View Sign

HINSDALE - Jean M.



Born Oct. 26, 1929 in Syracuse, she was the daughter of Thomas W. and Irma Betsinger Checksfield.



On June 24, 1948, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church in Syracuse, she married Hubert E. Smith, who predeceased her Jan. 6, 2015.



Jean was educated at Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse. After her marriage she was a devoted mother to her six children and later earned a certified nurses aid degree.



She worked for a period of time for Eden Heights in Olean.



She loved animals, especially her dogs, and was very supportive of her family in all their activities. She also enjoyed dancing and roller-skating.



She is survived by four children, Laura (Ralph) Makaiau of Hawaii, Avis (William Groves) Reichert of Liverpool, John Smith of North Carolina, and Mari (Paul) Fratarcangelo of Olean; grandchildren Jarod, Misty and Jillian Makaiau, Joseph Sakovitch, Amanda and Dorinda Reichert, Thomas and Khara Smith, Robert, Shauna and Mackenzie Smith, Carol Lynn Austin, Jean Anne and Bryan Orcutt and Daniel and Samuel Fratarcangelo; many great-grandchildren; two sisters Alma Checksfield of Syracuse and Rita (Richard) Douglas of Oceanside, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Carol Ann Groves and Alma Elizabeth Smith; three brothers, Thomas, Jerry and Donald Checksfield; and one sister, Mary Ann Checksfield.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.



A service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Monroe Bishop will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.



Donations to help offset the funeral costs would be appreciated by the family and may be directed to the funeral home.



