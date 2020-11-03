1/1
Jean M. Williams
BOLIVAR - Jean M. Williams, 51, formerly of West Clarksville, passed away Saturday, (Oct. 31, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.

Jean was born on Nov. 30, 1968, in Olean, and was a daughter of Allen and Lyda St. Clair Hale of Rixford, Pa. On May 23, 1992, she married her loving husband, Floyd C. Williams, who survives.

Jean attended the Richburg Central School. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who enjoyed being with her family.

Along with her husband, Floyd of Bolivar, and her parents, Allen and Lyda, Jean is survived by two children, Cody Williams and Kira Williams, both of Bolivar; a granddaughter, Maggie Tovar of Eldred, Pa.; two grandsons, Carter Williams of Bolivar and Owen Pridgen of Eldred, Pa.; four sisters, Gerry (Steve) Howard of Hinsdale, Joyce (George) Bearden of Atlanta, Ga., Joanne (Danny) Rugg of Bradford, Pa. and Jackie (Mik) Stoddard of Rixford; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

At the family's request there will be no public visitation. There will be a celebration of life at a date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
