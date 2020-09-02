SALAMANCA - It is with great sadness the family of Jean Pascarella, of Salamanca, is announcing her passing at Hickory Hills Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Hendersonville, Tenn., on the morning of Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020). She was a loving mother, grandmother and wonderful wife.
Born June 15, 1950, in Elmira, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Betty Elsen. She was married for 48 years to Frank Pascarella, who survives.
Jean was a graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School, Class of 1968; earned her bachelor's degree in education from Brockport State College in 1971; and her master's degree from Fredonia State College in 1976. She then received her administrative certificate from St. Bonaventure University.
She dedicated her working career first as a teacher and then as an elementary school principal in the Salamanca Central School District for 38 years, retiring in June 2009. She had fond memories of the Prospect Elementary School faculty, and of course all the students who passed through over the years.
She was a past vice president of the Salamanca Teacher's Association and a member of the Association of Comprehensive Educators. Education and children were her passion. She also worked as a real estate agent at Ye Olde Towne & Country in Ellicottville for a short period of time.
Jean was a member of the Elkdale Country Club and Our Lady of Peace Parish, where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed rides on the Harley, skiing, country line dancing, boating on the Allegany Reservoir, golfing and gathering together with lifelong friends in their girls' club.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Andy (Kristie Mendell) Pascarella of Ellicottville and Logan (Ashley) Pascarella of Hendersonville; two grandchildren, McKinley (6) and Ellasyn (4) Pascarella; a brother, Joe (Damie) Elsen of Glenwood, Colo.; a sister, Kathie Elsen Hobbs of Fredonia; nieces and nephews, Jimmy Elsen, Brandon Hobbs, Greg Spako, Julie Spako, Brian Spako and Annie Marie Spako; in-laws, Dennis and Kathy Pascarella and their children, Kiki and Kolleen of Nashville, Tenn. and Khris and Pam Pascarella and their children Addy and CeCe of Franklin, Tenn.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held next summer and will be announced.
The family would like to thank all of the friends that helped care for Jean throughout her long battle with Alzheimer's. Jean was a warm and caring person with an infectious laugh, and a friend to many.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Empire Animal Rescue Society (EARS), P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
