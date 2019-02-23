Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette E. Perkins. View Sign

DELEVAN - Jeanette E. Perkins, 90, of Delevan, formerly of Yorkshire Corner Apartments, died Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) at Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, in Springville.



Born June 30, 1928, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Harland and Elsa Goltz Milks. On Feb. 19, 1945, in Salamanca, she married Thornton Perkins.



Raised by her grandparents, Charles and Louise Milks of Ellicottville, Mrs. Perkins attended Ellicottville High School, and was a self-employed dairy farmer, in Franklinville. She also worked for 20 years at Motorola Inc. in Arcade.



She loved her family and the family gatherings.



Jeanette enjoyed gardening, making quilts and country and western music, as well as attending square dances. She was a big Buffalo Bills fan and was a faithful watcher of her beloved New York Yankee games.



Surviving are four daughters, Carol (Michael) John of Portville, Rose (Robert) Noel of Delevan, and Barbara (Richard) Dash and Sue Waite, both of Machias; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Shelley; an infant daughter, Linda Lou Perkins; a great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Wolfer; and a brother, Charles Milks.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 4, 2019) in the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, with Rev. Timothy Chase, officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Ellicottville.



Memorials may be made to the Delevan Vol. Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund.



Online condolences can be sent to DELEVAN - Jeanette E. Perkins, 90, of Delevan, formerly of Yorkshire Corner Apartments, died Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) at Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, in Springville.Born June 30, 1928, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Harland and Elsa Goltz Milks. On Feb. 19, 1945, in Salamanca, she married Thornton Perkins.Raised by her grandparents, Charles and Louise Milks of Ellicottville, Mrs. Perkins attended Ellicottville High School, and was a self-employed dairy farmer, in Franklinville. She also worked for 20 years at Motorola Inc. in Arcade.She loved her family and the family gatherings.Jeanette enjoyed gardening, making quilts and country and western music, as well as attending square dances. She was a big Buffalo Bills fan and was a faithful watcher of her beloved New York Yankee games.Surviving are four daughters, Carol (Michael) John of Portville, Rose (Robert) Noel of Delevan, and Barbara (Richard) Dash and Sue Waite, both of Machias; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Shelley; an infant daughter, Linda Lou Perkins; a great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Wolfer; and a brother, Charles Milks.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 4, 2019) in the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, with Rev. Timothy Chase, officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Ellicottville.Memorials may be made to the Delevan Vol. Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund.Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com. Funeral Home Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home

7 N Main St

Franklinville , NY 14737

(716) 676-3242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close