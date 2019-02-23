DELEVAN - Jeanette E. Perkins, 90, of Delevan, formerly of Yorkshire Corner Apartments, died Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) at Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, in Springville.
Born June 30, 1928, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Harland and Elsa Goltz Milks. On Feb. 19, 1945, in Salamanca, she married Thornton Perkins.
Raised by her grandparents, Charles and Louise Milks of Ellicottville, Mrs. Perkins attended Ellicottville High School, and was a self-employed dairy farmer, in Franklinville. She also worked for 20 years at Motorola Inc. in Arcade.
She loved her family and the family gatherings.
Jeanette enjoyed gardening, making quilts and country and western music, as well as attending square dances. She was a big Buffalo Bills fan and was a faithful watcher of her beloved New York Yankee games.
Surviving are four daughters, Carol (Michael) John of Portville, Rose (Robert) Noel of Delevan, and Barbara (Richard) Dash and Sue Waite, both of Machias; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Shelley; an infant daughter, Linda Lou Perkins; a great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Wolfer; and a brother, Charles Milks.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 4, 2019) in the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, with Rev. Timothy Chase, officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Ellicottville.
Memorials may be made to the Delevan Vol. Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
