CATTARAUGUS - Jeanne C. Nichols, 82, of Cattaraugus, entered into heavenly rest Tuesday (May 14, 2019) with family at her side.
She was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Gowanda, to the late Joseph Donald and Jeanne Collins Barber.
Jeanne graduated from Cattaraugus Central School in 1954. She married William Charles Nichols on Oct. 16, 1954.
Her work life included time at two local grocery stores; an aide at the Cattaraugus Central Schools; and WNYDDSO, in Salamanca, from which special residents became family. After retirement, she cared for several seniors needing respite care.
Jeanne was known for her green thumb; her love of music and dancing; her collection of dolls; baking; sewing; playing bingo; and $20 on casino slots.
Jeanne is survived by her cherished children, Debra Jeanne Nichols, Francis Antone Porter and Billie Cheryl Brown; grandchildren, Damon Lee Brown, Tonya Lyn Brown, Nicholas Shawn Gross, Nathan Allen Brown, Elizabeth Jeanne Brown, Kyle David Brown and Kodie Robert Skeels; great-grandchildren, Morgan Louise Brown, Cloey Mae Case, Allie Rosealie Erhart, Kiley Rae, Charlie and Teddy Brown, Liliana, Raelynn and Brantley Gross; siblings, Thomas (Grace) Barber, Nancy Sullivan and Terry (Susie) Barber; a special cousin, Mary Merlin (Bob) Fritz; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Lyn Brown; a son, Shawn Nelson Nichols; grandchildren, Stacy Mae Brown and Tristen James Nichols; brothers, David, Dwight, Paul and James Barber; and a sister, Patricia Mudgett.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Donations may be made to local relays for life ().
Arrangements entrusted to DiStasio Funeral Home Inc., Cattaraugus.
Online condolences may be made at distasiofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2019