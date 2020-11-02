OLEAN - Jeanne E. Wilson, of 300 W. Baldwin Ave., passed away Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) in her home.
Born July 26, 1933, in Humphrey, she was the daughter of Oscar and Ethel Horton Wilber. On Oct. 2, 1954, at the Five Mile Baptist Church, in Allegany, she married Ralph E. "Sonny" Wilson Jr., who predeceased her April 12, 2001.
Jeanne lived most of her life on the Five Mile Road in Allegany, and attended a one-room schoolhouse there, later graduating from Allegany High School in 1951.
She worked at the high school upon graduation, then W.T. Grant Co. and Olean Trust Company. She then worked for Allegany Underwriters and later for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. She retired from the former AM&A's, in Olean, where she was a clerk for 17 years.
She was a member of the Five Mile Baptist Church for over 70 years and was a lifetime member of the WNYEA Gas and Steam Engine Association. She was also a charter member of the local gas and steam engine association, AMEIA, in Port Allegany, Pa.
Jeanne loved camping, traveling and bowling. She was a volunteer for the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary, as well as a hospice volunteer. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren.
She was the loving mother to three children, Keith (Sonja) Wilson of Olin, N.C., Doreen (Carl) Trimm Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va. and Gary (DeEtte) Wilson of Olean; the proud grandma and great-grandma to five grandchildren, Kellie (Jason) Walsh, Beth Ann (George) Wallace, Geoffrey Wilson, Bryan (Kaitlin) Wilson and Matthew Wilson; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; a brother, Loren (Janet) Wilber of Weston Mills; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Francis Rogalski of Stockton, Calif. and Carolyn Wilson of Atlanta, Ga.
In addition to her husband Sonny, she was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Zoe Rose Wilson; and six brothers and sisters, Vesta Cooney, Freida Vreeland, Bruce Wilber, Orville Wilber, Duane Wilber and Evelyn Pistner.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at the Five Mile Baptist Church, 3624 Five Mile Road. Funeral services will begin at 11am. Rev. Michael Sanders, pastor, will officiate, assisted by Rev. Roy Kinney. Burial will be in Five Mile Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Five Mile Baptist Church, 3624 Five Mile Road, Allegany, NY 14706 or to the American Cancer Society
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.