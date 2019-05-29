Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette D. Lindbergh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANKLINVILLE - Jeannette D. Lindbergh, of Lyndon Road, died Monday (May 27, 2019) at her home, following a battle with cancer.



Born Jan 2, 1943, in Springville, she was the daughter of Benton and Margaret Belcher Decker. On June 1, 1963, in Franklinville, she married William F. Lindbergh, who survives.



Mrs. Lindbergh was a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville and attended St. Bonaventure University. She was employed at Dresser-Rand Inc. in Olean as an executive secretary, retiring in 2001.



"Nettie" was a member of the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church in Franklinville, the Franklinville Conservation Club, Cattaraugus County Trappers Association, Odosagih Bible Conference and was past secretary of the Farm Bureau of Cattaraugus County.



She enjoyed crocheting and gardening.



Surviving besides her husband of Franklinville, is a son, Mitchell Scott Lindbergh of Alden; and two grandchildren, Lauren and Zachary Lindbergh, both of Alden; a sister, Mabel (Frank) Kujawa of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by a brother, Roy Decker.



Friends may gather with family from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday (June 4, 2019) at the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church of Franklinville, at the corner of Pine and Green streets, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Celebrating her life will be Rev. Jeff Towne, pastor. Burial will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of WNY Inc., 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.



