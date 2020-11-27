1/1
Jeff Allen Chandler
1958 - 2020
HINSDALE - Jeff Allen Chandler, 62, a longtime resident of Olean and recently of Underwood Manor in Hinsdale, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) in Olean.

Born Jan. 20, 1958, in Olean, he was the son of Robert and Sallie Chandler.

Jeff could always be found splitting firewood and was often surrounded by enormous piles of his craft at his residence or that of friends. He loved and enjoyed his family and was a very proud father and son. He always took the time to help others in need and was willing to give you the shirt off his back.

He is survived by his mother, Sallie Chandler of Salamanca; two sons, Adam Chandler of Olean and Jeffrey Chandler of Eugene, Ore.; a granddaughter, Luci; an aunt; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Chandler; and a brother, Leroy Chandler.

Jeff will be cremated and buried with his father at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Olean. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be organized at a later time and date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
