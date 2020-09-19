OLEAN -Jeffery T. Buchanan Sr., of 216 S. Fifth St., Olean, passed away on Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, after a long illness.
Born April 26, 1957, in Hinsdale, he was the son of the late,Donald and Virginia Perry Buchanan Sr. On Sept. 22, 1979, in Olean, he married Hazel Barr, who survives.
Jeff was a driver for many years, for Blue Bird Coach Lines, and later for the Rehabilitation Center, now Intandem. He attended the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by two children, Rita (Robert) Malone of Olean and Jeffery T. (Ciara) Buchanan Jr., of Eldred, Pa.; four grandchildren, Eithyn, Blake, Aubree and Noah; his siblings, Donald (Bonnie) Buchanan Jr., of Olean, Kenny (Barb) Pangburn of Florida, Joyce (Dave) Veno of Olean, Esther (Larry) Goodyear of Hinsdale and Susan Willard of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Brandie Buchanan; and a sister, Bertha Colley.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 23, 2020 at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home. Rev. Patrick Melfi, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery, Olean.
The use of a facemask is required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, 901 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203.
Online condolences can be expressed at guentherfh.com.