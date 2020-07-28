BRADENTON, Fla. - Jeffrey L. Burdick, 68, of Bradenton, passed away May 30, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Port Allegany, Pa., on Nov. 27, 1951, he was the son of Kenneth C. and Ardyce N.Bickford Burdick of Farmers Valley, Pa.



Jeff graduated from Smethport Area High School in 1969. He met Pat and then married on July 27, 1974.



He quit his job at the Quaker State refinery and he and his bride took a three-month motorcycle tour west around the perimeter of the U.S. They landed in Florida where Pat's parents lived at the time.



He took a position as a first aid responder in Ocala. He then moved the family, they now had Kelly, to the St. Petersburg area, where he studied and became an EMT for H&H ambulance service.



He then accepted an offer for Manatee County as an EMT, studied to be a paramedic and was second to qualify as a state registered paramedic in Florida. During this time, Kenny became another addition to the family.



He rose in the ranks to shift supervisor and the chief. He worked for what became Manatee County EMS for 12 years. He then moved to West Coast Southern Transport, as a paramedic then paramedic manager, where he worked for 15 years.



He was self-employed, managing personal rental property until 2008, when he went to work for MEB Property Management for five years, until his retirement in 2013. He spent his remaining years as a taxi service and personal care for his five grandchildren.



Jeffery is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia M. Burdick of Bradenton; daughter, Kelly N. (Chris) Fairbrother of Bradenton; son, Kenneth (Shameka) Burdick of Bradenton; sister, Doris A. (Manley-deceased) Brown of Eldred, Pa.; sister, Alice J. (Gerald) Vaughn of Eldred; sister, Onalee M. (Richard) Scherer of Bradenton; sister, Barbara L. (Wilbur) Roberts of Eldred; brother, Alan E. Burdick of Bradenton; his five beloved grandchildren, Stephanie Stivers, Julie Beth Stivers, David Stivers, Rylen Burdick and Walker Burdick, all of Bradenton; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins of the Burdick and Bickford clans, mourn his passing.



A visitation and memorial was held at Shannon Funeral Home, Westview Chapel in Bradenton on June 7, 2020.



A Celebration of Life for Jeff will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.

