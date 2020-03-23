|
FRIENDSHIP - Jeffrey M. "Wolfie" Wolf, 67, of 10 W. Main St., Friendship, passed away Friday (March 20, 2020) at home, after a lengthy illness.
Born on May 8, 1952, in Friendship, he was a son of Vernon and Wilma Meland Wolf. On May 21, 1993, he married the former Deidre Capelle, who survives.
Jeff was a graduate of Friendship Central School, Class of 1970. He then received an associate degree, in audio visual technology, from Monroe Community College.
After college, he moved to California, where he lived and worked for 12 years. He then moved to Florida to be closer to his parents. While in Florida, he met his wife, and they returned to his hometown of Friendship, in 2004. He then worked for Cuba Community Development Center as a home rehab specialist.
The Friendship community was always close to Wolfie's heart, so in 2007 he and his wife purchased the Friendship Hardware Store, to avoid its closure. In 2015, they added Wolfie's BBQ to the hardware to sustain the business.
He loved to smoke meats; make his own sauces; catering; and coming up with new sandwich ideas. He ended up serving food to the community, first responders and even a congressman.
While his children were young, he coached soccer; little league; modified and high school baseball; and helped raise money volunteering for Sports Boosters.
He was a member of the Friendship Free Library board of directors for many years. In addition, he helped to coordinate the Friendship Bicentennial Flyers reunion baseball game, and held a yearly celebration in the hardware store for returning homecomers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jacob Wolf of Greece; a daughter, Emma Wolf of Hornell; two brothers, Barry (Mary) Wolf of Endicott and Bruce (Dona) Wolf of Pittsburgh, Calif.; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jon Wolf.
At this time there will be no visitation or funeral services. This summer, there will be a celebration of Wolfie's life, at a date and time to be announced.
Memorials may be made to the Friendship Free Library, 44 W. Main St., Friendship, NY 14739.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 23, 2020