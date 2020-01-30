Home

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Jennie I. Dahar


1922 - 2020
Jennie I. Dahar Obituary
OLEAN - Jennie I. Dahar, 97, formerly of N. Fifth St., passed away Sunday (Jan. 27, 2020) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean.

Born Nov. 12, 1922, in Baton Rouge, La., she was the daughter of Nick and Mary Camaratta DiGirolama. On Nov. 24, 1949, in Falconer, she married Joseph A. Dahar, who predeceased her June 27, 1984.

Jennie worked as an LPN at the former Olean Nursing Home, Allegany Nursing Home and Valley View Manor.

Surviving are a son, William (Donabeth) Dahar of Hinsdale; a daughter, Mary Ann Dahar of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Robert, Jennie, Bradley and Brian; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters, Nicholas, Paul, Hank, Sam, Vic, John, Joseph, Carmella and Rose.

No services are being scheduled at this time. A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be next to her husband Joseph in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
