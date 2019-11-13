|
OLEAN - Jennie O. Adair, 90, formerly of 350 Front St., passed away Saturday (Nov. 10, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean.
Born Nov. 19, 1928, in Farmers Valley, Pa., she was the daughter of John Wesley and Lyda Sandine Wright. She was first married to Russell Isenberg and later to Robert Adair, both of whom predeceased her.
Jennie worked at the former Duke's Bar and Grill in Olean and was a former member of the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed playing bingo and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Surviving are two sons, William R. (Charmaine) Isenberg and Dale A. Isenberg, both of Olean; two daughters, Anne M. Herman of Jessup, Md. and Rose M. Hamilton of Jamestown; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by one sister, Emily Mettler; and one brother, John Wright.
At Jennie's request, there will be no visitation or services scheduled at this time. The family will arrange for a memorial gathering to be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the ; Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; or to the Olean American Legion, 307 E. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2019