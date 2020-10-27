1/
Jennifer A. "Jen" Lent
OLEAN - Jennifer A. "Jen" Lent, 43, of Olean, and a native of Eldred, Pa., passed away on Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020 in Olean General Hospital, Olean, after a long illness.

Born on Monday, July 11, 1977, in Bradford, Pa., she was a daughter of Thomas and Monica Irwin Lent.

Jen was a graduate of Otto-Eldred High School. Her college studies were online and was regularly named to the dean's list.

Jennifer was Catholic by faith. She was baptized at St. Raphael Catholic Church, in Eldred, where she also attended catechism class. Jen loved animals and would feed her neighbor's cats.

Surviving are her loving grandmother, Dolores Irwin of Eldred; her aunt, Becky Milne of Eldred; and a cousin, Eric (Tosha) Schoolmaster of Eldred.

Jen was predeceased by her mother; and her maternal grandfather, Carl Irwin.

There will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 NY 16, Olean, NY 14760.

Jen's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Jen, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
