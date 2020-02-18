Home

Jennifer Howe Obituary
SALAMANCA - Jennifer Howe, 49, of Salamanca, died Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.

Born Oct. 22, 1970, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of Audrey Jacobs Ray, of Salamanca, and the late Frank Ray. She was married on June 14, 2011, to Gerald Howe, who survives.

She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Hawk Clan.

Jennifer was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1988, and attended Jamestown Business College.

She had been employed as an administrative assistant, with Seneca Gaming and Entertainment, for over 10 years, prior to her illness. She had also been employed at the Seneca One Stop, Salamanca.

She enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. She enjoyed family get-togethers and being in charge of arranging family games.

Surviving besides her husband, are two sisters, Stephanie Ray of Jimersontown and Dawn Ray of Salamanca; a brother, Seneca Ray of Salamanca; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at the Valley Christian Assembly, 130 Prospect Ave., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Pastor Fred Davis and Debbie, officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
