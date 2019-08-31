Home

Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Jennifer J. Anders


1983 - 2019
Jennifer J. Anders Obituary
OLEAN - Jennifer J. Anders, of 302 W. Sullivan St., passed away Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019).

Born April 24, 1983, in Olean, she was the daughter of Stephen and Kim Kellogg Anders.

Surviving are her daughter, Kendra Miller of Texas; two sisters, Stephenie (Joseph) Cotton of Corfu and Billie Jo Anders of Ohio; and her special aunt, Jill Hill of Olean, who raised Jennifer since she was a little girl.

She was predeceased by her mom.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse, Pa.

Memorials if desired may be to a .

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc. 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
