BELMONT - Jennifer M. Hunt, 32, of Belmont, passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born Dec. 19, 1987, in Springville, she was the daughter of Stanley J. Hunt and Joann M. Brown.
Jennifer resided most of her life in St. Augustine, Fla., where she was a 2005 graduate of St. Augustine High School. Later Jenn took courses from St. John's River State College.
For a few years, she was employed at Kilwan's Chocolate Co. in St Augustine, where she became the manager. In 2014, she came back to Wellsville, where she was employed at both Northern Lights Co. and ARC.
She enjoyed art work, photography and music. Most of all, Jenn loved people and taking care of those that needed. She loved her children, and her family, and spending time with them.
Surviving are her father, Stanley; her mother, Joann; two sons, xzander G. Murray and Phoenix James Hunt, both of Caneadea; two brothers, Joshua (Nichole) Neamon of Flager, Fla. and Michel Rosamond of Wellsville; a sister, Christina (Kenny) Gaudinez of Orlando, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; great-aunt, Judy Hull of Caneadea; great-aunt, Martha Bennett of Allegany; great-aunt Patricia Rose of Cuba; great-uncle Charles Hull of Belfast; great-aunt and uncle Joyce Bryant and Dick Bryant of Florida; step-grandmother, Tina Vancuren of Wellsville; uncle and aunt, Richard A. Hunt and Jennifer M. Hunt of Belfast, uncle and aunt, David C. Hunt and Sherri Hunt of Caneadea; uncle and aunt Inez and Rob Wilbur of South Carolina; uncle and aunt Bob and Theresa Jerge of the PI; uncle, Frank Parks; uncle, Jack Bocherski of Kentucky; uncle, Frank Parks; uncle, Jack Bocherski of Kentucky; uncle, Lance Garfield of Wellsville; uncle, Bruce (Barb) Garfield of Wellsville; uncle, John (Tracy) Garfield of Winston, N.C.; two best friends, Jess and Jade Vining of Jacksonville, Fla.
Predeceased are a stepmother, Tonya A. Vancuren; great-grandparents, Charlotte M. Hull and Stanley Hull; grandparents, Ethel M. Hunt and James R. Hunt; great-uncle, John R. (Neva) Hunt; great-uncle, David S. Hull.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) for a memorial service, at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast, at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev. Craig Beulow, pastor of the Belfast First United Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Oramel Cemetery, town of Caneadea.
Memorials may be made to the Oramel Cemetery Association.
Online condolences can be made by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 15, 2020