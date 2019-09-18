|
OLEAN - Jerome T. Wells, of 132 North Union St., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Buffalo General Hospital, following a short illness.
Jerome was born Oct. 18, 1961, in North Platte, Neb., and was a son of John Fred and Marjorie E. Moore Wells Sr.
He grew up in Olean and served in the National Guard.
Jerome liked to go fishing. He also enjoyed art and drawing, which he was well known for. He truly loved his family gatherings and cookouts with them.
Jerome is survived by seven siblings, Marjorie "Mickey" (Terry) Roberts of Omaha, Neb., Carol (Bob) Hansel of Allegany, Sharon Wells of Florida, John (Marilyn) Wells of Bradford, Pa., Jim Wells of Seattle, Wash., Jan E. Ekas of Bradford and Russell (Teresa) Wells of Great Valley; and many, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jerome was predeceased by a son, Nicolas R. Wells-Fritts on Sept. 10, 2012; and two sisters, Cova C. Wells and Rebecca Wells in 1997.
A family gathering/cookout to celebrate Jerome's life will be held at a date & time to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019