OLEAN - Jerrie L. LaFever, of Olean, passed away Friday (March 29, 2019) at Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean, where she had been residing.
Born Jan. 3, 1936, in Rixford, Pa., she was the daughter of Adrian B. and F. Nina Loucks Torrey.
Jerrie was a graduate of Bolivar High School.
She owned and operated the Franklinville Hotel for many years, and later worked for Industrial Patterns, in Bolivar.
Jerrie was the past matron and proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 109 in Bolivar. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the New York State Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary for 37 years.
Jerrie enjoyed decorating cakes, crocheting and loved playing bingo. She was an avid bowler for many years.
Surviving are a son, Ken (Gerry) Reeder of Idaho; four daughters, Deb (Ron) Firkel of North Carolina, Marcia (Terry) Forrest of Ceres, Wendy (Roger) Pettengill of Ischua and Tammy Benjamin of Franklinville; two stepchildren, Charles LaFever and Linda "Suz" Robb; two brothers, Wayne "Bob" (Barb) Torrey of Bolivar and Tim (Dottie) Torrey of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lea Torrey of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Adrian L. (Ethel Ruth) Torrey and Bruce Torrey; a sister, Shirley (Ron) Blakeslee; a son-in-law, Jerry Benjamin; two great-grandchildren, Allison and Brandon.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Bowler Cemetery, in Bolivar.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star, 380 Main St., Bolivar, NY 14715 or to the , 2805 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, NY 14221.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2019