FRANKLINVILLE - Jerry A. Isaman, of 9251 Reynolds Road, passed away on Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Jerry was born on Nov. 23, 1955, in Olean, and was a son of Frederic A. and Elaine R. Kraemer Isaman. On April 9, 1998, in Bradford, Pa., he married his wife of 21 years, Tracy P. Poore, who survives.
Jerry was a 1973 graduate of Franklinville High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on April 19, 1974 to April 30, 1994, serving 20 years. Jerry started working for the U.S. Post Office, as a mail carrier in Jamestown, in 2000, where he was still currently working.
He enjoyed being outdoors; working in the yard and in his flower garden; and raising animals. Jerry was an avid Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills fan. He was a loyal Trump supporter.
Along with his loving wife, Jerry is survived by six children, Naomi (Harvey) Isaman White of San Antonio, Texas, Joseph R. (Lisa) Breton of Houghton, Matthew T. (Ashlie) Isaman of Finksburg, Md., Steven M. (Mary) Breton of Mont Belvieu, Texas, Rachel M, (John) Kiehlmeier of Pittsburgh, Pa. and William G. Isaman of Franklinville; 12 1/2 grandchildren, Vencot, Rio, Zenovia, Harvey IV, Dominic, Liam, Evan, Webster, Bronx, Bailey, Leila, Otto and Victoria; five siblings, Fred (Doris) Isaman of Holland, Elaine Isaman of Franklinville, Truman (Theresa) Isaman of Ohio, and Kathleen Roblee and Thomas (Donna) Isaman, both of Franklinville; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Jerry was predeceased by a brother, James (Roselain) Isaman on Dec. 12, 2017.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Department, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 28, 2020