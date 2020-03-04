|
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Jerry Lee Linnan, of Tarpon Springs, died Jan. 22, 2020.
Born Dec. 15, 1935, he was the son of Carl and Dorothy Newcomb Linnan.
He graduated from Olean High School, Class of 1954, and was a member of the Olean varsity basketball Section IV championship team in 1953-54.
He was hired in 1956 as a draftsman at Clark Brother's, and retired from Dresser-Rand as a project engineer, oil refinery compressors, in 1997.
Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in active duty from 1958 to 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1964.
He was a member of several organizations, including the Pulaski Club; St. Stephen's Club; Fraternal Order Of Eagles Aerie 616; American Legion; Veteran's of Foreign Wars; and Indian Hills Golf Club in Painted Post.
Jerry enjoyed golf and spending time with his family.
He is survived by son, Christopher P. (Kitty Kortuem) Linnan; a daughter, Patricia (Brian) Thomas; brother, George Linnan; sister, Carol (Phil) Daigler; four grandchildren, Tara and Erika Linnan, Stacy (Thomas) Brunk and Kevin Thomas; and five great-grandchildren, Arya and Kenzie (Linnan) Villagran, William and Kylie Brunk and Trenton Thomas.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Margaretta Stavish Linnan; and a brother, Carl Linnan Jr.
Services will be at the family's convenience.
Flowers are gratefully declined and donations may be made to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2020