|
|
FRIENDSHIP - Jerry R. Swift, 79, of Friendship, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) after a short illness.
Born Oct. 7, 1940, in Wellsville, he was a son of E. LaRue and Vivian P. Robinson Swift. On April 7, 1962, he married the former Earletta M. Hobbs, who survives.
Jerry graduated from Friendship Central Schools, Class of 1958. He spent two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga.
His entire working career was spent with the U.S. Postal Service. He retired in April of 2007 with 48 years of service, spending the last 30 years as postmaster of the Friendship office.
Jerry's greatest love was the game of baseball and the New York Yankees. He was a left-handed pitcher and first baseman in high school and on the Alle-Catt League. He went on to share his love of baseball by coaching many young people in Allegany County, including Little League, Babe Ruth, Junior Legion as well as All-Star teams in those categories. He also managed the Friendship Flyers in the Alle-Catt League. In recognition of his efforts Jerry was awarded the "Guy Debo Memorial Award" for unselfish outstanding leadership with young players in the Buffalo News Suburban Baseball Association.
Jerry was a life member and Past Commander of the Friendship American Legion, where he also was instrumental in forming the Sons of the American Legion Division.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Earletta, are a son, LaRue E. "Sam" (Rebecca Dunham) Swift; three grandchildren, Danielle (Chris) Cupples, Michelle (Gregg) Donica and Stacey Dunham; five great-grandchildren, Luke Swift, Lily Cupples, Jackson Donica, Samantha Dunham and Gregory Dunham; a brother, Mark (Connie) Emery; a sister, Judy Roofner; a sister-in-law, Julie Emery; and six nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Bruce Emery.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St. Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev. Kirk Kirch will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship. Full military honors will be accorded by members of Friendship American Legion Post 1168.
Memorials may be made to the Friendship Little League, c/o Jeff Marks, 9 West Main St., Friendship, NY 14739.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 7, 2019