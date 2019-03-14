OLEAN - Jesse E. Smith, of 2686 Route 16 N., passed away Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at his home, following a brief illness.
|
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday (March 16, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will be published in the Friday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019