Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Jill A. Amo


1953 - 2019
Jill A. Amo Obituary
OLEAN - Jill A. Amo, of 350 Front St., passed away Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at her home, following a brief illness.

Jill was born Oct. 7, 1953, in Buffalo, and was a daughter of John D. and Arlene A. Mazella McElligot.

Jill is survived by three children, Kerry A. Amo of Sardinia, Robert J. Amo of Williamsville and Cory M. Amo of Getzville; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Hannah and George; and a sister, Joy M. (Jerry) McGuire of Buffalo.

Jill was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Susan McElligot on Aug. 5, 2015; and her companion, Pat Shannon in June, 2012.

At this time there will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc.,646 East State Street, Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
