OLEAN - Jillian F. Walsh, of Olean, who recently moved to Loudonville, died Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) after a long illness.
Jillian was born June 5, 1930, in London, England, to Frank H. and Jean Jarrett Becket.
She attended schools in London and Ipswich, England, and received degrees in nursing and midwifery from the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford, England, and the London Hospital.
She emigrated to the United States in 1956 and in 1960, in St. Paul's Cathedral in Birmingham Ala., she married John P. Walsh. She became a United States citizen in 1998 in Buffalo.
She was employed for many years at the former St. Francis Hospital in Olean. She was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Church and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.
She is survived by her husband; three children, Margaret (Richard) Eckhardt of Guilderland, Bridget (Rick Paluck) Walsh of Loudonville and Matthew of Wolcott; three grandchildren, Janet, Gregory and Elizabeth Eckhardt; and a sister, Susan of Norfolk, England.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Pauline; and a son, John T. Walsh.
The family would like to express gratitude for Hospice of Albany County and especially Cory, who provided gentle care.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, on the corner of North Lake and Central Avenue, in Albany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jillian's name to Interfaith Caregivers of Olean, Community Hospice of Albany or donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Ave. Schenectady.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 22, 2019