Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas
Corner of North Lake and Central Avenue
Albany, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas
Corner of North Lake and Central Avenue
Albany, NY
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Cemetery
Olean, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jillian Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jillian F. Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jillian F. Walsh Obituary
OLEAN - Jillian F. Walsh, of Olean, who recently moved to Loudonville, died Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) after a long illness.

Jillian was born June 5, 1930, in London, England, to Frank H. and Jean Jarrett Becket.

She attended schools in London and Ipswich, England, and received degrees in nursing and midwifery from the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford, England, and the London Hospital.

She emigrated to the United States in 1956 and in 1960, in St. Paul's Cathedral in Birmingham Ala., she married John P. Walsh. She became a United States citizen in 1998 in Buffalo.

She was employed for many years at the former St. Francis Hospital in Olean. She was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Church and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

She is survived by her husband; three children, Margaret (Richard) Eckhardt of Guilderland, Bridget (Rick Paluck) Walsh of Loudonville and Matthew of Wolcott; three grandchildren, Janet, Gregory and Elizabeth Eckhardt; and a sister, Susan of Norfolk, England.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Pauline; and a son, John T. Walsh.

The family would like to express gratitude for Hospice of Albany County and especially Cory, who provided gentle care.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, on the corner of North Lake and Central Avenue, in Albany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Olean.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jillian's name to Interfaith Caregivers of Olean, Community Hospice of Albany or donor's choice.

Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Ave. Schenectady.

To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now