|
|
ELLICOTTVILLE - Jim Ieda, 71, from Ellicottville, died from pneumonia on Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a short hospital stay.
He was born in New York City, son of the late James V. and Victoria Miller Ieda Sr., who survives. He was married to the former Annette Rowley, who survives.
Jim taught music for 34 years, at Lake Shore Central School, in Angola, after receiving his masters degree in music education from the State University of New York College at Fredonia.
He and Annette then moved to Ellicottville, where they taught snowboarding for seven years, and became music ministers, for the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church.
During their 48 years of marriage, the Iedas hosted 18 exchange students from Europe and Asia. They traveled extensively both in the U.S. and Europe, and performed concerts locally with their talented family. In addition to performing three piano concerts with the Orchard Park Symphony, Jim also played percussion with the group.
Jim loved snowboarding; skiing; sailing; reading; dabbling in the stock market; windsurfing; and toy trains. With his family, he gave concerts for local fundraisers and special occasions. He also taught private piano students long into his retirement.
Until his FTD dementia slowed him down, Jim was a prominent citizen in the Angola, and later on in the Ellicottville, communities. Jim will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.
Besides his mother and loving wife of 48 years, Jim is survived by two sons, Christopher (Carrie) Ieda and James (Anneke) Ieda III; a daughter, Juliette Keddie; a brother, Edward (Beverly) Ieda; and grandchildren, Victoria Ieda, Martin Ieda, Aiden and Ava Ieda, Matthew Keddie and Benjamin Keddie.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Sept. 21, 2019, at the Holy Name of Mary RC Church, in Ellicottville.
In lieu of flowers, please feel invited to honor Jim's memory by donating to the Western New York chapter of the , a group which provided some free respite care to the Ieda family, during the past year of Jim's illness, or to FTD Research.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 6, 2019