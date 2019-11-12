|
VENICE, Fla. - Jim LeRoy, formerly of Olean, N.Y., and most recently of Venice, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his tremendous family, and following a nearly two-year fight for his life against the horrific disease of glioblastoma multiforme.
Jim was born Aug. 5, 1952. He grew up in Olean, where he was raised by his mother, Viola LeRoy.
Jim graduated from Olean High School in 1970 and attended State University of New York at Brockport and later St. Bonaventure University. Upon graduating, Jim returned to Olean and opened his first business, the Cabaret Night Club, in 1973. The Cabaret hosted local musicians, as well as national acts, including Frank Sinatra Jr., Chubby Checker and The Shirelles. Thereafter, Jim started several other businesses and restaurants in the Olean area, including Casa Del Roma, The Royal Chef, The Press Box Sports Bar and The Autumn House Restaurant. While in Olean, he also worked for Blue Bird Coach Lines and partnered with Olean native Louis Magnano in other business ventures.
In 1996, Jim and Michael moved to Florida and started an Italian restaurant together, La Bella Fiore or "The Beautiful Flower." He spent the last 20 years of his life working at Coast Pump Water Technologies, a business started by his late father-in-law and friend, Gordon. Jim was an entrepreneur, trusted employee and consummate professional. While at Coast Pump, he gained the respect and admiration of his co-workers. His contributions were many and his influence profound.
Despite being in Florida for the last 20 plus years, Jim always had a soft spot in his heart for the Olean area. In fact, he credited his love for the city and for Italian cooking with his relationship with his mother, Viola, who was the only waitress at Angees Restaurant for many years.
Jim greatly enjoyed the sport of golf and the relationships he made over the years while playing it at Jacaranda West Country Club and in his role on the board of directors. The most important being his relationship with his wife, Michael, whom Jim proposed to at Cable Hollow.
To his children and grandchildren, Jim always conveyed the importance of education and following their dreams. He was a proud father. Religion was also of great importance and he attended mass regularly at Our Lady of the Lourdes in Venice. Jim and Michael even renewed their vows, in the presence of family and friends, in a catholic ceremony in February of 2018.
Jim is survived by his wife, Michael Ann LeRoy, formerly Phillips, and also of Olean. Jim is also survived by his five children, Nicholas, Jimmy, Jason, Shannon and Jessica; as well as his children's spouses and significant others, Blagovesta, Shreshtha, Alecia, Norman and Ange. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Jacob and Erin; his brothers, Joseph LeRoy and Alex LeRoy; his cousin, Christopher LeRoy; his mother-in-law, Helen Phillips; his brothers-in-law, Mark Phillips, Matthew Phillips and Mitchell Phillips; and countless nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald LeRoy; and father-in-law, Gordon Phillips.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Family, friends and others whose lives Jim touched were invited to the church parish hall following the service to reminisce, grieve and support each other. Services will also take place at 10 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean, with inurnment to follow at St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, in the name of James V. LeRoy, for glioblastoma multiforme research.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019