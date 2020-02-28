|
OLEAN - Jo Ann Quinn Hoffman, of Olean, passed away unexpectedly, in her home, on Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020).
Born Dec. 24, 1960, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Catherine Marra Quinn. On July 14, 2007, she married John E. Hoffman, who predeceased her on Aug. 11, 2017.
Jo Ann was a graduate of Olean High School. She worked for Schults Toyota in Bradford, Pa., as the office manager, for several years. Jo Ann liked to go shopping and enjoyed her "Thirsty Thursday's" at the St. Stephen's Club, in Olean.
She loved her dogs, Harley and Bailey and truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-nieces and nephews.
Surviving are her siblings, Kathleen (Daniel) Frontino of Bradford, Pa., Thomas K. (Terri) Quinn of Windermere, Fla., Timothy F. (Rhonda) Quinn of Olean and Christopher J. (Emiko) Quinn of Yokohama, Japan; two aunts, Mary Ann Sirianni and Janet Marra; five step-daughters; a sister-in-law, Mary Quinn; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, J. Patrick Quinn, Michael J. Quinn and Daniel V. Quinn; and a step-son.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held, beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service on Monday (March 2, 2020) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, NY 14760 or to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020