|
|
OLEAN - Joan Ayers Firkel, of 2617 Route 16 N., passed away Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) surrounded by her loving family, following an illness.
Joan was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Westons Mills, and was the daughter of Guy and Mary Butler Wilbur. In 1979, she married her husband of 37 years, Thomas A. Firkel, who predeceased her June 5, 2016.
Joan was employed at Corning Glass Works in Bradford, Pa., for 20 years, before going to work for and retiring from Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania after 25 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Joan and her husband loved extensive travel and cruises. She loved life and took special devotion in her two sons and grandchildren. Joan was a lover of cats and enjoyed them in her life.
Surviving are two sons, Randy Ayers of Bradford and Kevin Ayers, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard; three grandchildren who were the love of her life, Bradley and Amy Ayers of Bradford and Hailie Overstreet of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Ellen Hays of Olean; and several nieces.
In addition to her loving husband, Joan was predeceased by an infant son, Ricky Lee Ayers in 1959; as well as both of her parents.
Joan will be sadly missed by a host of relatives and a multitude of friends, and in keeping with Joan's wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc.,646 East State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019