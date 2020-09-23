1/1
Joan C. Coleman
HOUGHTON - Joan C. Coleman, formerly of 3238 Wolf Creek Road, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Absolut at Houghton, following a lengthy illness.

Joan was born April 21, 1934, in Perry, and was a daughter of Joseph and Catherine Wallega Kross. On Dec. 13, 1952, in North Tonawanda, she married her husband of 67 years, Bill J. Coleman, who survives.

Along with her loving husband, Joan is survived by six children, Owen J. (Zadie) Coleman of Houston, Texas, Jennifer R. (Clayton) Stickles, Cindy V. (Robert) Albon, Brenda L. Valence and Jeffrey S. (Ranlyn) Coleman, all of Tonawanda, and Lori J. Coleman of Olean; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joan was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

At Joan's request, there will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Park in Amherst.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
24 Genesee Pkwy
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-1220
