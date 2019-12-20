|
WELLSVILLE - Joan C. "Pidge" Daily, 92, of 3140 Riverside Drive, passed away at home Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) following a long illness.
She was born Jan. 24, 1927, in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Clarence and Alice Gardner Christman. On Nov. 7, 1953, in Wellsville, she married William Burton Daily, who survives.
"Pidge" was raised in Wellsville and was a 1945 graduate of Wellsville High School. She later graduated from Cazenovia College and Alfred University. She was formerly employed at C.E. Air Preheater Company.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Pi and Grace United Church.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Lynn Brunette of West Suffield, Conn. and Beverly "Chris" (Jason) McChesney of Morgantown, W.V.; five grandchildren, Paul, Peter, Catherine, Ben and Sarah; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved caregivers, Tina Shafer, Cynthia Norman, Crystal Hogan, Lori Bowker, Lynnie Bartoo and Suky Faulkner.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by two sisters, Beverly Bradley and Nancy Cotton.
A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to Jones Memorial Hospital or the David A. Howe Public Library.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 20, 2019