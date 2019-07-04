ELLICOTVILLE - Joan C. Thompson, 73, of Tolan Road, Ellicottville, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday (July 2, 2019).
Born June 22, 1946, in North Tonawanda, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Lichorabioc Nowark.
She was married Dec. 25, 1964, in North Tonawanda, to Richard L. Thompson, who survives.
Joan will be remembered for living life on her own terms. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and picnicking. She loved her chihuahuas, especially Beanie.
Surviving besides her husband are four daughters, Michele Bridges of Collins, Kelly Dolan of Salamanca, Nancy (Eric Westman) Thompson of Salamanca and Kimberly Thompson of Ellington; a son, Richard Thompson of Sykesville, Md.; a sister, Mary (Austin) Herbert of Gowanda; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Frank Thompson; a son-in-law, William Dolan; and a sister, Sally Wehrmeyer.
At Joan's request, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the donor's choice of animal rescues.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 4, 2019