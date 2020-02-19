|
|
MACHIAS - Joan M. Roblee, formerly of Potter Road, died Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital.
Born Oct. 23, 1932, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Leonard and Verda Emrich. On Sept 16, 1950, in Machias, she married Bruce G. Roblee, who died Sept. 21, 2010.
Mrs. Roblee was a graduate of Pine Hill High School in Buffalo. She was a waitress most of her working life in area restaurants. These included Mickey's diner in Yorkshire, Gates Creek in Franklinville, Sahr's in Lime Lake, Mr. T's in Delevan and Jenny Lee Dairy in Arcade. She also was employed at Fisher-Price in Holland.
Joan was a member of the First Christian Church in Machias, and was attending the Christian Missionary and Alliance Church in Franklinville while she resided with her daughter.
Surviving are three daughters, Deanna (Dave) Owen of Franklinville, Cheryl Woolston of Delevan and Colleen (Scott) Richardson of Louisburg, N.C.; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Dennis Roblee in 1991; three brothers, Everett Parr, Loren Parr and Melvin Parr; and three sisters, Lydia Amblen, Gladys Collins and Ellen Swartz.
Friends may gather with the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, located on the corner of Green and Pine streets in Franklinville. Celebrating her life will be Rev. Jeff Towne, pastor. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund or the Machias Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteaston.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020