Joan M. Schnell
1952 - 2020
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Joan M. Schnell, a native-born Olean, N.Y., resident, passed away Sunday (July 26, 2020) at the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Born May 30, 1928, in Olean, she was the daughter of Wesley C. and Gertrude Bell Brandes. On Aug. 12, 1952, in Olean, she married Harold R. Schnell, who predeceased her Oct. 16, 1988.

Joan was a 1946 graduate of Olean High School and lived and raised her family in Olean. She worked as an office manager for F. W. Woolworth Co. and later as an audit manager for Sears and Roebuck Co., both in Olean. She moved to the home of her daughter Roseanne in 2005.

While in Olean, she had been a member of St. Mary of the Angels Church and enjoyed membership at the YMCA and the Olean Senior League. She also was a volunteer with the RSVP program.

She is survived by two daughters, Roseanne (Mitchell) MacWilliams of Chesapeake and Cindy (Wayde) Hovey of Newark, Ohio; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Kristi Kay Schnell in 1967; two brothers, Thomas Brandes in 2005 and Bobby Brandes in infancy; and a sister, Jane White in 2000.

Family and friends are welcome to gather for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
